More trains on-time – with less passengers

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

As a small silver lining to Covid-19, Cranbourne and Pakenham train services are running more punctually and reliably.

But they still didn’t meet State Government benchmarks in March 2020, according to PTV performance data.

On the Cranbourne line, punctuality grew 5.1 per cent from February to 88 per cent. Pakenham trains were on-time 87.6 per cent – up by 1.4 per cent.

Both were well below the 92 per cent performance target.

In terms of reliability, both Cranbourne (98.3 per cent) and Pakenham (97.8 per cent) were also short of the 98.5 per cent benchmark.

Opposition public transport spokesperson David Davis said the punctuality targets were missed despite the “effective closure of large sections of the Victorian economy”.

“The daily data shows that punctuality on workdays failed to meet required standards until Stage 2 and 3 (Covid-19) restrictions were introduced causing the collapse in patronage.

“It seems the only way Labor can meet Victoria’s required punctuality targets is with limited passengers and almost empty trains.”

According to the Government, both lines were blighted by increased trespasser incidents, police operations and vehicles blocking railway tracks.

A Government spokesperson noted that reliability and punctuality on the metro train network rose in March.

“We’re continuing to run a normal timetable to help get doctors, nurses and other vitals workers to work.”