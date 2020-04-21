Pedestrian seriously injured in Dandenong

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries in central Dandenong on Tuesday 21 April.

Paramedics were called to the incident in Lonsdale Street’s northbound lanes near Walker Street about 1.10pm.

A man in his 40’s was taken to The Alfred Hospital in a serious condition with a lower body injury, according to an Ambulance Victoria statement.

Police closed Lonsdale Street in both directions between Foster Street and Clow Street, with outbound lanes re-opening shortly after 3pm.

Police are investigating the scene and diverting traffic from the area.

VicRoads has advised motorists to divert to Monash Freeway.