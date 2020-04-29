Springvale shopper wins $2m

-

A Springvale shopper has claimed a TattsLotto division-one prize of nearly $2 million.

The unregistered winner had been unknown for four days after the Saturday 25 April draw.

As one of five winners, the shopper will receive $1,982,957.75.

According to The Lott, the winner has not revealed how they will celebrate or spend the windfall.

The entry was bought at 18 Lucky Lotto in Springvale shopping centre in Buckingham Avenue, Springvale.

18 Lucky Lotto owners Raymond Van and Michelle Nguyen were thrilled to hear of their 20th division-one winner in 20 years.

Their next most recent division-one prize was in January 2019.

“We were happy to hear the good news and also very proud to give someone the opportunity to win such a great prize,” Mr Van said.

“We are excited to tell our customers that we’ve sold a division one winning entry. They will be happy to know that it’s not impossible to win.

“Congratulations to our winner. We wish them all the best with their prize. We hope them and their family enjoy the win.”