Haileybury’s high achievers

Nine students from Haileybury College’s Keysborough campus have been recognised for their outstanding academic achievements in the annual Premier’s VCE Awards.

The high-achievers include:

Lachlan Alonso for Top All-Round VCE High Achiever

Samyak Shah for Top All-Round VCE High Achiever, Accounting and English

Jessica Vereker for Top All-Round VCE High Achiever

Sahil Nandra for Top All-Round VCE High Achiever

Harrison Hood for Further Mathematics (NHT)Jonathan Coman for Australian History

Somya Nandra for English

Thomas Vulcan for Theatre Studies

Jake Webb for Further Mathematics (NHT)

A further eight students from the school’s Berwick campus also received the prestigious accolade.

The Study Awards in each subject recognise the best performers in those subjects, while the Top All-Round VCE High Achiever awards recognise students who achieve study scores of 46 or higher in at least five VCE subjects.

Derek Scott, CEO and principal, said the school was proud of its students’ achievements.

“This is an outstanding achievement by the students and their brilliant teachers,” he said.

“The Class of 2019 have produced the best VCE results in Haileybury’s history. These results are a testament to our student’s hard work and the tireless commitment of our teachers to ensure all our students are given the opportunity to reach their potential.”

Pamela Chamberlain, senior vice principal (student welfare) and head of senior schools at Haileybury, congratulated the students on their hard work and commitment.

“We all know it’s not easy to maintain the consistency of effort that is required to achieve at this level,” Ms Chamberlain said.

She attributed the success of the students to their “hard work and consistent effort”, and to the expertise and passion of Haileybury’s teachers.

“Any real measure of success is to know that we have all done as much as we can do in any field of endeavour,” she said.