Lyndale SC upgrades open

-

Lyndale Secondary College’s $16-million-plus rebuild has been completed in time for students returning to school on Tuesday 26 May.

The stage 2 works include a new library, presentation spaces, media rooms and food tech facilities.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the long-awaited works were recently finished during the Covid-19 shutdown.

She said the State Government had allocated $16.8 million to the upgrade.

“We’re ensuring local students have the best facilities, our classrooms have the best teachers and every child is given every chance to succeed.”

“Local families can now enjoy great new facilities at Lyndale Secondary College.”

It was part of a $6.1 billion program of 1400-plus school upgrades, including 100 new schools by 2026.