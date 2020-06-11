Clean-up this crime ‘disaster’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council is calling for a police and State Government intervention to clean up crime, street prostitution, drug and alcohol abuse and anti-social behaviour in ‘inner’ Dandenong West.

In a notice of motion on 9 June, Cr Maria Sampey stated that “fearful” residents were “wanting to move out” of the area bordered by Robinson, Hemmings, Pickett streets and Railway Parade.

“It is clear from resident feedback that serious crime and anti-social behaviour issues continue to persist.”

Cr Sampey called for a partnership approach between the council and other stakeholders to “significantly reduce” the issues.

One issue was to better engage with residents “who currently feel ignored”, her motion’s preamble stated.

At Cr Peter Brown’s suggestion, the council will also seek regular Protective Services Officer (PSO) patrols of the area.

The council will table a report by August 24, outlining a solution with potential partners Victoria Police, the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Justice and services like St Kilda Gatehouse.

Cr Matthew Kirwan, in support, said the area should be a “fantastic place to live” given it was within walking distance of the library, market and train station.

A “one-off” police blitz in 2019 suppressed the issues for only a few months, but won’t solve entrenched social issues such as poverty, homelessness, squats and poorly-managed rooming houses and a lack of safe and affordable community housing.

“Most of these are State Government issues so we need them to take the lead.

“We’re finally coming to the point that we need a plan to deal with this, not just with a one-off police blitz.”

In 2019, Cr Kirwan told Star Journal of street prostitutes’ clients stalking female residents, and drug dealers and sex workers visiting “seemingly unregulated” rooming houses.

There was an abundance of 17 legally-registered rooming houses in the neighbourhood at the time.

“Something needs to be done for sex workers. They’re living horrible lives with issues with drugs and housing themselves,” Cr Kirwan said.

“It isn’t a simple law and order issue, it’s a complex social issue.

“Meanwhile the residents are suffering because they are living in fear.”

Recently, Greater Dandenong councillors knocked back plans for 43 Housing Choices Australia social-housing units in its 2-4 Hemmings Street car park.

The proposal was described by Cr Tim Dark as an “absolute buster” in the “wrong location”.

Cr Brown termed the location as a “disaster area” with people “shooting up”, “cops chasing people” and hookers.

Cr Kirwan said the “well managed” social housing proposal wouldn’t feed crime but was “part of the solution”.

Crime in the precinct wasn’t linked to HCA’s existing social housing units but instead caused by “poorly managed rooming houses, squats and overcrowded private rentals”, he said.