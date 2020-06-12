Wind-powered lights for a decade

-

Greater Dandenong’s public lighting will be 100 per cent renewably-powered under a new 10-year deal.

Under the power purchase agreement between Alinta Energy and Procurement Australia, the electricity will be supplied by Bald Hills Wind Farm in Gippsland.

Greater Dandenong, 12 other Victorian councils and a Victorian Government Authority will benefit from the agreement.

The deal begins on 1 July.

Mayor Jim Memeti said the agreement brought certainty and reinforced the council’s declaration for a climate and ecological emergency response in January 2020.

“By getting electricity from renewable energy sources, instead of coal-fired power, we are not only tackling climate change head on, but we are also ensuring value for money.”

The council is committed to being a net-zero carbon city by 2040.

It is preparing a draft climate change strategy and action plan for release this year.

Greater Dandenong is also part of the National GreenPower Accreditation Program that ensures that the council’s voluntary commitments are matched with renewable energy added to the grid.