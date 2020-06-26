Rider killed in Springvale South

-

A motorcycle rider has died in a crash with a car in Springvale South on Wednesday 24 June.

The motorbike, also carrying a pillion passenger, was travelling on Heatherton Road about 5.30pm, Victoria Police detectives say.

The rider, believed to be a man in his twenties, died at the scene.

The pillion passenger, believed to be a woman in her twenties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A man in his fifties, who was driving the car, was being questioned by police.

Detectives from Victoria Police’s Major Collision Investigation Unit are investigating.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au