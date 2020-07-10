KFC revellers fined $26,000

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Sixteen people have been fined $26,000 for breaching Covid-19 restrictions while holding a surprise birthday party at a Dandenong home.

In the meantime, Victoria has reported a record 288 net increase of cases to a total 3397 infections.

Forty-seven people with the virus are in hospital, with 12 in intensive-care units.

Paramedics raised the alarm on the illegal party when they noticed two people order 20 meals from a KFC outlet in Dandenong about 1.30am on 10 July.

Victoria Police members visited a townhouse where they allegedly found 16 people trying to hide in the backyard, garage and under beds with their fresh takeaway meals.

“That is absolutely ridiculous that type of behaviour,” Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said.

“It’s a very expensive night. Apart from the KFC … that’s $26,000 (in fines) that birthday party’s costing them.

“That is a heck of a birthday party to recall and they’ll remember that one for a long time.

Sixty infringements were issued in Victoria in the past 24 hours, including four involving sex work at a Glen Waverley apartment.

Twelve fines were also issued at vehicle checkpoints throughout the state.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton is recommending the wearing of protective masks when leaving home in metropolitan Melbourne – if in situations where social-distancing can’t be maintained.

The recommendations apply to adults, but not to schools and early childhood settings.

Premier Daniel Andrews stressed that mask-wearing was health advice only, and not enforced by fines.

The Victorian Government will order more than two-million reusable masks and one million more single-use masks.