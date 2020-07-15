Covid-19: Factory quarantined, KFC diner fined

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong South workshop has been put into lockdown due to five workers testing positive to Covid-19.

Another 10 workers at the TD Cabinets factory in Stephen Road are awaiting test results, a company spokesperson said.

The first signs were when a worker came down ill and later tested positive. The virus had infected the workforce despite the business’s health protocols being “spot on”.

“It’s the world we live in,” the spokesperson said.

Further widespread shutdowns may be needed to get the pandemic under control, he added.

The Department of Health and Human Services has ordered a deep clean and 14-day quarantine at the factory.

Meanwhile, reported active cases in the South East rose markedly on 14 and 15 July – Casey up from 23 infections to 34, Greater Dandenong rose from three cases to 11, and Cardinia from four to 11.

In the past 24 hours, Victoria reported a further 238 cases as well as the death of a woman in her nineties from the virus. As of 15 July, active cases in the state are 1931, and the death toll is 27.

There are 105 hospital patients with Covid-19, with 27 in intensive care.

People are still flouting strictly-enforced lockdown rules, with Victoria Police issuing 546 infringements since stage-3 lockdown recommenced on 9 July.

In the past 24 hours, 63 fines were issued.

On 13 July, a diner at a Dandenong KFC restaurant was fined $1652 for breaching public-health restrictions.

He ordered food, sat down to eat and refused requests to leave, Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said.

The man allegedly told police he was aware that dining in restaurants is banned under ‘stay at home’ restrictions.

Four people from Cranbourne, Cranbourne North and Collingwood were fined at an Alphington residence. They told police they were there to charge phones.

Recently, 34 infringements were issued at a party at a short-stay rental in Melbourne CBD. The owner who leased out the premises was also fined.

Forty customers of massage parlours and sex workers, as well as two massage businesses, have been breached.

Premier Daniel Andrews warned of stricter restrictions and a prolonged restriction period if a minority of Victorians didn’t “do the right thing” while under lockdown.

Covid-19 was at a “serious and deadly” level, with hospital numbers of “deep concern”, Mr Andrews said.

He continued to urge people even with the mildest symptoms to get tested and isolate – not to go to work or go shopping.

A further Covid-19 testing station has opened at Springers Leisure Centre, Keysborough – one of 150 across the state.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said there was surge capacity for 1500-2000 intensive-care patients on ventilators.

Currently, 22 patients depend on ventilators to breathe.