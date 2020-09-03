More than just a supermarket

By Danielle Kutchel

Shoppers looking for a family feel while picking up their groceries will find exactly that at Michael’s Fresh Food Market Keysborough.

The local IGA store has that warm, small-business feel because it’s family owned – so the focus is entirely on serving the customer, in every sense of the word.

Store manager Mario articulates the philosophy behind the store: that it’s staff’s job to look after every customer that walks through their doors.

If customers would like something but can’t find it on the shelf, Mario says they can try and get it in.

Products are tailored to what buyers like – for example, Michael’s Fresh Food Market stocks a wide variety of health foods and products to serve increased interest in wellbeing, as well as a large range of Asian goods.

The store hosts a servery where customers can have meat cut to their liking on the spot. The servery allows the store to have flexibility in their meat lines: one week, customers might find delicious chicken kievs, and the next week, wagyu steaks. Staff will happily bone out a leg of lamb to make it easier for you to manage at home, or provide advice on cooking methods and seasonings.

And, Mario says, it’s the freshest meat possible – “any fresher and it’ll jump at you!”

He says since Covid-19 restrictions hit, the store has seen an influx of people keen to use their time to try out new ingredients and recipes.

For those who have cooked themselves out, a range of pre-made meals from My Muscle Chef and YouFoodz will still satisfy at dinner time.

The store cooks its own takeaway food in an on-site kitchen too, with a café offering takeaway snacks like toasties and cakes, and tapping into the coffee culture with delicious brews.

Those who would prefer to shop from home are in luck: Michael’s Fresh Food Market offers home delivery, with staff picking each individual order with care. Click and collect is also available.

Michaels’ Fresh Food Market Keysborough is located at 466 Cheltenham Rd, Keysborough and is open seven days a week, 7.30am-7.45pm.