Dandenong North Ward: Know your candidates

-

Want to know more about the candidates standing for Greater Dandenong Council?

And what the questions are that these aspiring councillors don’t want to answer?

Apart from deciding how your hard-earned rates are spent, these are the people who make the big decisions about property development in your neighbourhood.

The Star Journal emailed all 67 candidates with questions on their occupations, as well as their business and property interests.

The survey also probed for their political allegiances, campaign donors and their attitudes to property development.

Most were candid but, as the survey responses below show, several candidates took side-steps.

Others did not respond before the 10am deadline on 25 September.

Candidate surveys returned after this date will be added to the Star Journal website at dandenong.starcommunity.com.au

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

DANDENONG NORTH

Suburbs: Dandenong North

Sitting councillor: Zaynoun Melhem

Other candidates: Gabrielle Maes, Bob Milkovic

No survey response: Maes

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

BOB MILKOVIC

Suburb of residence:

Dandenong North

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

22 years

Occupation:

Real estate agent

Business/employer name:

–

Property interests:

–

Business interests:

–

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government? If so, please list details (where, when, length of time, etc).

NO

Are you/have you been a member of a political party? If yes, which party and what faction? If no, what party do you most identify with?

NO

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

I’m independent

What is your campaign budget?

–

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed?

–

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

None

Who will you direct your preferences to?

Unsure

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

1. I have providing support to local migrant agencies

2. Have been a volunteer president and vice president of Shalimar Park preschool for 3 years, which gave a me a greater understanding for the need to support all residents in services provided by council

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

–

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

–

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

1. Increase in crime rate: the solution is to have effective advocacy with Victoria Police and other solutions through council may be to install CCTV cameras and increased lighting in public areas. This will make the community feel safer

2. Upgrades to local parks and reserve to their full potential

3. More investment in footpaths and effective road repairs which is what rates needs to be used for

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

1. Rate relief for all residents and businesses

2. Assisting in Covid Safe compliance for hospitality, retail and other business

3. Short, Medium and Long term strategies to support our community to recover and thrive during and post Covid pandemic.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Gardening

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

ZAYNOUN MELHEM

Suburb of residence: Dandenong North

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

30 years (my whole life)

Occupation:

Transactions and Advisory

Business/employer name:

RPM Realestate Group South Melbourne

Property interests:

Family home

Business interests:

None

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

Yes Silverleaf Ward City of Greater Dandenong

Are you/have you been a member of a political party?

I am a member of the Labor Party. No faction.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

Naim Melhem (my father)

What is your campaign budget?

Unknown

Who are your campaign donors?

Nill

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

Nill

Who will you direct your preferences to?

Gabrielle Maes

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I have been a local councillor for the past four years, working hard to advocate for better amenities for the residents of Dandenong, in particular the residents of Silverleaf Ward. I am also the youngest board member of the Antiochian Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines advising our Arch Bishop His Eminence Metropolitan Basilios Kodseie.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

A prime example of inappropriate development is Dandenong North is the application currently at Vcat for over 16 townhouse development site in Cardinia Close, this is a gross overdevelopment and I hope VCAT rejects this application at VCAT in October. The application originally started with 30 townhomes. Council needs to have more power to decline this kind of inappropriate development, without the ability to appeal to VCAT.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

The Green Wedge provides important relief to the other land uses in the city but we need to be careful that we don’t allow it to become a wasteland. I’ll consider and properly scrutinise any proposal that balances all the needs of our community and delivers a net community benefit without threatening the integrity of the the area as useable open space.

Three most important issues for your ward:

Ensuring our parks and open spaces are up to date and well maintained. We need an enclosed off leash area at Lois Twohig.

Community safety, is a key issue for me. I have been working hard with Victoria police to increase patrols within my ward and provide CCTV such as Brady road shops.

Getting back to basics, by providing services and support to families and senior citizens.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Council needs to keep assisting our community groups to help individuals with the essentials, having food, staying warm and dry. Many people are suffering at the moment and we need to get down to a grass roots level to help. We need to provide shelter and support for people experiencing hardship and this time due to domestic violence.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Exploring all the beautiful parks and amenities at Tirhatuan Park and the Dandenong Creek trail