Dandenong Ward: Know your candidates

-

Want to know more about the candidates standing for Greater Dandenong Council?

And what the questions are that these aspiring councillors don’t want to answer?

Apart from deciding how your hard-earned rates are spent, these are the people who make the big decisions about property development in your neighbourhood.

The Star Journal emailed all 67 candidates with questions on their occupations, as well as their business and property interests.

The survey also probed for their political allegiances, campaign donors and their attitudes to property development.

Most were candid but, as the survey responses below show, several candidates took side-steps.

Others did not respond before the 10am deadline on 25 September.

Candidate surveys returned after this date will be added to the Star Journal website at dandenong.starcommunity.com.au

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

DANDENONG WARD

Suburbs: Dandenong (bounded by Clow St, Potter St and Railway Parade), Dandenong South, Lyndhurst

Sitting councillor: Jim Memeti

Other candidates: Liaqat Khan, Naser Fekrat and Geraldine Gonsalvez

No survey response: –

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

LIAQAT KHAN

Suburb of residence:

NOBLE PARK NORTH

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

3 Years

Occupation:

Business Owner

Business/employer name:

Quick Car Rental Pty Ltd

Property interests:

–

Business interests:

–

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government? If so, please list details (where, when, length of time, etc).

No I have not, this is my first time.

Are you/have you been a member of a political party? If yes, which party and what faction? If no, what party do you most identify with?

No, every party has their strength and weaknesses. I like good things of all parties. Things that benefit people and country the most.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

No one! I am passionate my-self and I did my own research for it.

What is your campaign budget?

It is not specified yet. But, I believe the budget will be around $3500

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed?

The Donors will be Afghan Businesses and Afghan Community.

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

I do not have any running mate.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

I have not made any decision yet. The Preferences are under the review.

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

I am the Vice-President of Afghan Youth Association of Australia which is based in Dandenong South. A key member of WE CARE VICTORIA free food distribution in Dandenong. I have launched many multicultural programs during the last 3 years. Many people know me for great community service and voluntary work.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

None

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

Recreational and Housing.

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

1. Paid street Parking is major issue for small businesses outside the Dandenong Plaza. 2. Lack of Car Park spaces in Dandenong South. 3. Worst condition roads, parks and playgrounds.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Council has taken ratepayers money all these years. Now, is the time to give at least $500 allowance to the most vulnerable ratepayers. The Council rates need to be lowered by at least 10%. Businesses need grants and awareness of available grants.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Playing with my 5 kids at home to make sure they are happy.

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

JIM MEMETI

Suburb of residence:

Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

45 years

Occupation:

Full time Mayor

Business/employer name:

City of Greater Dandenong

Property interests:

–

Business interests:

–

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

15 years on Council, 4 times Mayor

Political party:

I am a member of the ALP I am not involved in any factions.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

No councillors no MPs advice. I have been doing campaigns for a long time.

Campaign budget:

$2500

Campaign donors:

No campaign donors

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

No running mates

Who will you direct your preferences to?

–

Involvement in the local community:

Four generations of my family, including my wife Mary, three children and five grandchildren, call Dandenong home. I’m a self-employed businessman who believes that working hard and working together we can achieve great things.

As your local representative on council since 2005, and I have proudly delivered for our community with our Springvale Community Hub, our Dandenong Civic Centre, Library and Harmony Square, new lighting at Dandenong Shepley Ovaland upgrades to George Andrews Reserve.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

The potential waste-to-energy facility in Dandenong South

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

None at the moment, but if there was any potentially 1 acre or 2 acre rural residential lots with mandatory 5000 plants on each lot.

Three most important issues for your ward:

Important issues for me are to continue to deliver a New Dandenong Community Hub, also to deliver a new Dandenong Oasis Aquatic centre. I have delivered free parking to Lonsdale St, also due to the affect of Covid 19 I will advocate for free at grade parking in all streets in Dandenong to help the the small Buisness recovery.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

I will continue to support our most vulnerable people in our community I have been very proud of councils material aid project to date council has supplied 125 tonnes of food to 14 not for profit organisations to distribute. This was my idea and I am great full my council colleagues supported this project.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

My Covid hobby was getting out and doing my 1 hour walk. I am happy to say I have lost 5kg and I am trying to lose a few more kg.

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

GERALDINE GONSALVEZ

Suburb of residence:

Lived in the Dandenong Ward for36 years

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

Live in Dandenong since I emigrated with my family in 1984

Occupation:

Educator MEd. With multiple other qualifications.

Business/employer name:

–

Property interests:

–

Business interests:

–

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

Was a past Councillor for the Dandenong ward. Elected to council as an Independent in the Millennium, year 2000 -2003 replacing the then Mayor Mr. Greg Harris.

Are you/have you been a member of a political party? What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? What is your campaign budget? Who are your campaign donors?

As an independent my campaigns have all been simple homemade campaigns. I tend to keep it to the bare essentials as it is tailored to what I have. In keeping to the old adage ‘ cut your coat according to your cloth.’

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’? Who will you direct your preferences to?

I do not believe in running mates but as the system we have is a preferential system. My preference is to trade preferences mutually and respectfully with genuine co candidates on the ballot ticket. In this 2020 Dandy ward election the first person who approached me with a mutual offer of a second was Mr. Liaqat Khan and we both have given each other a mutual 2nd Preference.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

My involvement has been ongoing and continuous spanning 35 years to date. From DRAG [Dandenong Residents Action Group] playgroups kindergartens and school committees bringing the Wiggles first to the Springers Leisure Centre in Dandenong as the state president of the VPA. Served on many local environment groups such as currently the secretary of RATWISE [Residents Against Toxic Waste In The South East]. Involved on save the city’s Heritage as in current president of the Friends of Rowan Park House and the previous president of the Preservation Group. Founding chair of the Australian Indian Innovations Group involved from beginning days in the se up of LITTLE INDIA in Dandenong also being the inaugural chair of many festivals such as the festival of lights [Diwali, Holi, Velaankani, centenary Armistice and remembrance Peace Concerts in the Drum theatre and elsewhere as well as Hiroshima day etc ]. my volunteerism extended to my Parish of St. Marys and the Dandenong Deanery. I believe in giving the best we can whilst we can for as long as we can.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

–

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

–

Three most important issues for your ward:

–

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

We need a good local municipal strategic plan for a safe return to community plan to co- exist safely with the presence of covid -19 enabling precautions and safety alongside community engagements.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Cooking & knitting.

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

NASER FEKRAT

Suburb of residence:

Dandenong South

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

5 and half years

Occupation:

Research Officer

Business/employer name:

–

Property interests:

–

Business interests:

–

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

Nil

I worked in the community sector and research for the last 6 years

Are you/have you been a member of a political party?

No. I am standing as an Independents

Who are your campaign donors?

None

Who will you direct your preferences to?

Jim Memeti

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I am board member of business networking organisation and board member of a community

organisation and member of a third local community organisation mostly families. I was

involved in co-design project with state government in 2016 in Dandenong and still reference

group member. I attended the meeting with State Minister of Health, Victorian Chief Medical

Officer, Local MPs and VMC Chairperson in the last two months to promote government

initiatives and a voice for communities in Dandenong.

I attended the ANZAC day and the Australian Days events each year. Please check my website

for more details and: https://naserfekrat.weebly.com/

Also see: https://bit.ly/36k3Bmm

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

There are not enough parks for families in Dandenong South area. The planning and designing of this area not human-centric and the green zone areas are not enough. Like many other runners, I find that part of the Dandenong Creek that is not concrete to be slippery during winter. Also there is small bridge which frequently floods so most winter days bike riders and runners cannot pass the bridge.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge

(Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

There should not be a lot towers like in the city of Yarra. No more apartment development in this area. There should a stadium for soccer players in Dandenong to support young people and encourage more physical activities. There is no swimming pool in my ward.

I am a runner one part of the Dandenong Creek is not concrete and its slippery in the whole

winter. Also there is small bridge most of the winter days’ bike ridders and runner can not pass the bridge. There is no loading zone for Mosaic building residents and I will build a loading zone in the next four years.

Three most important issues for your ward?

As one of the most multicultural cities in Australia it is challenging in an emergency situation

for elderly people and single mums, people with a disability so council needs to do wellbeing

checks with more inclusive workplace and bilingual staff to help city of Greater Dandenong

residence.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

The parks are open for families so the council should keep the parks clean and families use anti-sanitiser while their children playing around and wear masks.

Information and resources are communicated via smartphone and the internet but not

everyone has access to these alternative means need to be identified to communicate with

people who are elderly and with a disability or without internet access.

I am member of a not for profit reference group promoting access to emergency packages to families in need. Food is also essential but rent and other needs like money for medicine and rent are also very essential so the council can advocate for it residents to other levels of

government for more support.

I am working with State and Federal Government to support small businesses in Dandenong.

Small businesses in my ward need more funding and support such as mentoring supported by translation services because they are mostly from CALD background and first generation of migrant and refugee entrepreneurs compared to the businesses from established

communities. They need support to adapt to the Australian market due to the language

barriers, digital literacy and to access customers willing to buy online. The role of Council is

very essential to advocate on behalf of these business and support them to use state and

federal funding during the pandemic. I am building stronger linkages through our Chamber

with the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to allow businesses to access their

services.

In my four-year project vision, I will advocate for space to both businesses and communities to work in intercultural shared spaces sharing experience of their settlement journey and

business, education and building more partnerships. I will support these communities and

advocate for them in both state and federal level.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

I read 14 short story books each night with my 3 years’ son and biking with my 7 years’ old. I

build a new discipline during the pandemic running everyday from March to September. I run

at least 7km every weekday and 12km in the weekends. My peak was 22km in July around

28000 steps.