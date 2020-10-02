Giving back in time of need

By Tania Phillips

From On-line streaming to budget conscious funeral packages Brember Family Funeral Directors have moved with the uncertain times to ensure they offer what their community needs.

Managing director Chris Brember said being a family business -with his wife and the older of his five children also involved – had been helpful during the pandemic.

“Under Covid it’s been quite difficult for families,” he explained. “We’ve been quite lucky we haven’t had a Covid case but it’s been really difficult with people not being in jobs or low income – we are able to provide our service to them a little bit more affordable than what our competitors do,” he said.

“We created a funeral package that we call the economy which might sound a bit cheap and nasty but what it is doing is allowing families to still have a funeral service rather than opting for no service. You still get a dignified coffin, flowers and an in-house celebrant. Myself and one of my other colleagues are both marriage celebrants and are able to officiate those.

“I have created this to help families during this time and you don’t lose any professionalism or quality of service. I guess it’s like any business we look at where we are in life and we try to be there to support our community during this time.”

Chris said looking at more than just the bottom-line had lead him to strike out on his own.

“I’ve been funeral directing for 20 years and out in my own business for seven years,” he explained.

“The reason why I decided to go into business by myself was that I was finding that families needed an affordable but respectful funeral service. Being that it’s my surname – Brember family – family is very important to me and any family member that comes into my care, becomes an extension of my family. They are always given the dignity and respect that they deserve. I think when it comes to a lot of families that’s quite warm to them – they like the whole family environment.”

Based in Hallam, they cover all areas of Victoria because death can happen at any place of time and to anyone which is why Chris explained they cover all faiths and traditions as well as dealing with babies and children’s funerals.

And with only 10 people allowed at funerals in Victoria at the moment, Chris said they had also adapted to live streaming to help families in their time of grief. Find Brember Family Funerals at 20/167 Princes Hwy, Hallam call 0429920241 twenty-four/seven.