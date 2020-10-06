Worker seriously injured

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A worker has been seriously injured after being trapped in machinery in a factory in Dandenong South.

Paramedics and CFA and FRV fire crews were called to the Regent Paints factory in Kimberly Road just before 8.30am on Tuesday 6 October.

Eight firefighters worked for 45 minutes to free the victim and make the scene safe, an FRV spokesperson said.

The worker was taken to The Alfred Hospital in a serious condition with upper body injuries, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

The scene was handed over to WorkSafe investigators.