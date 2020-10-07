Springvale South Ward: Know your candidates update

-

SPRINGVALE SOUTH

Suburbs: Springvale South

Sitting councillor: Loi Truong

Other candidates: Leang Vuorch Kong, William PJ Billings, Suresh Shanmugam, Thay Horn Yim and Giorgio Migliaccio

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

AT A GLANCE

No survey response:

Shanmugam

Questions not answered:

Migliaccio (business interests, Green Wedge)

Billings (suburb)

Truong (councillors/MPs advising campaign, Green Wedge)

Suburbs:

City of Greater Dandenong (Yim), Springvale (Kong), Noble Park (Migliaccio), Springvale South (Truong)

Occupations:

Immigration business director (Yim), Secondary college international office assistant (Kong), Partnership manager (Migliaccio), Business/employment coach (Billings), Milk bar owner (Truong)

Business interests:

N/A (Yim), None (Kong, Billings), milk bar (Truong)

Property interests:

N/A (Yim), residence (Kong, Migliaccio), residence and milk bar (Truong), none (Billings)

Political parties:

ALP member (Yim, Kong, Truong)

Green Wedge development:

None (Yim), recreational (Kong), inappropriate to answer question (Billings)

Preferences:

Kong – Yim, Truong, Billings, Migliaccio, Shanmugam

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

THAY HORN YIM

Suburb of residence:

City of Greater Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

Over 25 years

Occupation:

Immigration Business Director

Business/employer name:

Yim Migration Service

Property interests:

N/A

Business interests:

N/A

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government? If so, please list details (where, when, length of time, etc).

No

Are you/have you been a member of a political party? If yes, which party and what faction? If no, what party do you most identify with?

Yes, ALP

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

Kevin Walsh: Campaign Liaison Manager

What is your campaign budget?

$3000.00

Who are your campaign donors?

Nil. I am self funded.

How much have each contributed?

N/A

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

N/A

Who will you direct your preferences to?

TBA

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

With 25 years of experience in the migration field, I have assisted local multicultural communities/leaders regardless of political persuasions. I have been a volunteer, as a Registered Migration Agent, providing free immigration assistance for over two decades in the local multicultural communities. These include visas for Ministers of Religion, Partners, Parents and Visitors.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

Anything that badly affect living condition for residents

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

I will support and defend the Green Wedged.

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

I am for inclusiveness within communities and economic development that creates jobs and leverage diversity of residents.

1. Reducing council rates and make it easier for council rates to be waived during covid-19.

2. Upgrading council civic facilities to improve safety in Burden Park, Springvalley Reserve, sporting facilities and CCTVs,

3. The traffic light intersection at Corio Drive

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Reducing council rates during this Covid-19 and make it easier for residents to get waiver.

Stronger council civic support

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Walking, running and a bit of Ti-chi

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

LEANG VUORCH KONG

Suburb of residence:

Springvale

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

17 years

Occupation:

International Office Assistant

Business/employer name:

Wellington Secondary College

Property interests:

A dwelling house

Business interests:

No

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

No

Are you/have you been a member of a political party?

Yes, the Australian Labor Party

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

No

What is your campaign budget?

$2000

Who are your campaign donors?

Some community members. A few hundreds each.

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

No

Who will you direct your preferences to?

Candidates from the same party first.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I had worked for a non-profit organisation as the Executive Director for seven years, where I listened to community issues, such as those regarding education, employment, drug usage, domestic violence and resettlement, and then helped resolve them accordingly.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

People should be frequently asked for their opinion on council services and they should be well informed about the existing services.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

I aim to support recreational activities and cleaner commercial areas and public spaces.

Three most important issues for your ward:

Most people are facing financial issues, People being less connected to each other in the community, and domestic violence.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

More reliable face masks and public space cleaning services.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Talking to people in the community online and sharing with each other some new experiences.

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

GIORGIO MIGLIACCIO

Suburb of residence:

Noble Park

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

45 years

Occupation:

Partnership Manager/Destiny Rescue

Property interests:

residential home

Business interests:

–

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

In 2012 for local council election

Are you/have you been a member of a political party?

I’m not a member of a political party.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

None

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

Running my own race

Who will you direct your preferences to?

Unsure at this stage

Describe your involvement in the local community:

* Member of St Anthony’s Parish Pastoral Council team;

* Assisted many organisations with raising significant amount of funds, such as the Springvale Benevolent Society, the Springvale Special Development School and the Keysborough CFA.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

High density developments without consideration of parking spaces and not enough consultation with the community.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

–

Three most important issues for your ward?

1. Improvements and utilisation of open spaces,

2. Support towards local businesses to help them re-establish, specifically during and after covid-19,

3. More community safety measures – more CCTV cameras and lighting

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

1. Support towards residents that have been impacted by COVID

2. Rate relief for local businesses to reduce financial stress,

3. Consult with community about how to make them feel safe during opening up of the facilities

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Baking bread

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

WILLIAM BILLINGS

Suburb of residence: –

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? 21 Years.

Occupation: Business and Employment Coach.

Business/employer name: (See LinkedIn)

Property interests: None.

Business interests: None.

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government? No.

Are you/have you been a member of a political party?

Party politics should be kept out of local government.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? N/A.

What is your campaign budget?

N/A.

Who are your campaign donors?

N/A.

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

N/A.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

I am still getting to know the candidates.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

Over the years I have worked, been educated, run businesses, raised children, and supported sporting and volunteer community groups in the local area.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

It would be inappropriate for me to answer this question. It is important that I maintain my integrity and avoid potential conflicts arising from apprehended bias. If elected, I encourage the voting public to bring their concerns to me on its merits.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

As above.

Three most important issues for your ward:

1. Unacceptably high council rates during this pandemic; when services are limited.

2. Engaging Victoria Police to make crime and community safety a priority.

3. Upgrades and improvements to parks and reserves; including Burden Park and Spring Valley.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Strategies need to be put in place to support residents and ratepayers for life after COVID. Families and individuals will need further relief, support, and assistance to re-engage with their work, education, sporting, recreation, cultural, and spiritual needs. Rates are a key expense in the household, so it is important that council keeps these expenses low and are accountable for its spending.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

I had more time to spend with my children and complete my law degree. I even had extra time to sharpen my music skills.

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

LOI TRUONG

Suburb of residence:

Springvale South

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong:

21 years

Occupation:

Owner of Springvale South Milk Bar and Councillor

Business/employer name:

Springvale South Kim’s Milk Bar

Property interests:

Milk Bar & Residence

Business interests:

Milk Bar

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

Last 12 years I have been a Councillor in the City of Greater Dandenong

Are you/have you been a member of a political party?

I am an Australian Labor Party member

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

–

What is your campaign budget?

Around $6000 thousand dollars

Who are your campaign donors?

I do not get money from anyone

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

no one

Who will you direct your preferences to?

ALP members have to support each other, that’s ALP rule

Describe your involvement in the local community:

The 12 years experience of being a councillor makes me well placed to continue to serve the people of Springvale South. Over recent months I have provided over 14,000 cloth masks to local residents. Last Monday I handed in 160 money tins which I put out to collect donations for the New Monash Children Hospital. Two representatives from Monash Children Hospital Mr.Basem Kerbage and Ms. Danielle Clark came to collect them and they told me the amount was $14,583.30

During 12 years as councillor, I always try to work with other councillors and council staff. Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

When inappropriate developments have been discussed I find out the best way to resolve the issue.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

–

Three most important issues for your ward:

One of our biggest problems is gambling, we are still working to reduce it.

The new Springvale Library and Community Hub

In Springvale we need good public spaces and good social services for residents. The Springvale Community Hub can meet the needs and wishes for residents in Springvale and surrounding suburbs. I also know that some plans such as the Springvale Boulevard Master Plan, upgrade of Burden Park and the Darren Reserve Kindergarten will make a big difference as well.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Since May 2020 I have kept on giving out the cloth masks to everyone, the article on the Dandenong Star Journal helped me let people know about how to obtain a mask. My recent survey also led to residents in Springvale South Ward to come and collect masks. I am trying to do all I can during the COVID-19 pandemic. I have also let shops in Noble Park, Springvale, and Keysborough give out the cloth masks.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

–