Candidates pledge to donate allowances

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

In a kind of ‘alms-race’, Springvale Central Ward frontrunners Minh Tran and Richard Lim are pledging to donate tens of thousands of dollars from their councillor allowances.

If elected to Greater Dandenong Council, accountant and ALP member Mr Tran has promised to donate half of his annual councillor allowance throughout the next four-year term.

Mr Tran nominated Monash Heart Hospital as a beneficiary of 25 per cent of his allowance, and another 25 per cent for “churches, temples and community groups and associations in Springvale Central”.

“For years I have been a volunteer accountant for a Buddhist temple, a Catholic church, and other Springvale community groups.

“Now I will do more.”

Philanthropist, ALP member and pharmacist Mr Lim has not only matched but upped the ante.

Mr Lim pledged 100 per cent of his councillor income to Monash Children’s Hospital and local organisations in need of “urgent” funds.

Currently, councillors receive a $31,444 annual allowance – so Mr Tran’s benevolence equates to about $62,800 over the four-year term.

If elected, Mr Lim would donate $125,600 during the four year period.

On top of the allowance, councillors are entitled to claim for expenses including training and conferences, IT, travel expenses and vehicle mileage.

Travel expenses include airfares, taxi/train fares and accommodation and meals.

In 2019-’20, mayor Jim Memeti claimed $4,097 mainly on travel expenses and training/conferences, and former mayor Roz Blades claimed $1,171 mainly on airfares.

Councillors Maria Sampey ($7999), Youhorn Chea ($7930), Sophie Tan ($5776), Matthew Kirwan ($4578), Angela Long ($2342) and Sean O’Reilly ($1914) claimed the highest expenses bill.

The smallest claims were by Tim Dark ($364), Loi Truong ($52) and Peter Brown (zero).