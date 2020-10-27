Man charged with taxi carjacking

-

A man has been charged with carjacking a taxi in central Dandenong on Sunday evening (25 October).

The 32-year-old allegedly stole the taxi in Clow Street shortly after 6pm.

He is believed to have crashed the cab into a power pole on the corner of Willum Way and Rodina Terrace, and then another power pole at the corner of Tarene Street and Keating Crescent.

Police say he was arrested nearby and taken to Dandenong police station for interview.

The man was charged with carjacking and remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court the next day.