-

A classic Holden HG Kingswood has been impounded after its driver allegedly sped at 160km/h in a 90km/h zone in Lyndhurst.

The 31-year-old Berwick driver told Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol police officers that he’d been ‘baited’ by another car into a drag race just after midnight on Tuesday 3 November.

The Kingswood, which had been used at the race track, was impounded at the scene for 30 days at a cost of $1038.

The driver is expected to face court on speeding charges, police say.