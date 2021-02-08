‘Jewel in crown’ gets polish

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

After a heated off-field battle, Silverton Cricket Club has celebrated a long-awaited upgrade at WJ Turner Reserve.

The 53-year-old club – with an enthusiastic band of junior players and dignitaries on hand – officially opened its repaired and expanded nets area on 27 January.

Recently, its flooding centre wicket area was repaired, and female-friendly changerooms built. A new kitchen and storage area are expected later in the year.

Silverton junior co-ordinator Dean Jones said the new infrastructure was one of the “jewels in the crown” for Noble Park North and Greater Dandenong.

“It allows us to better align with Council’s ‘Make Your Move’ campaign and provides the greatest opportunity yet to connect and inspire our city.

“Today’s attendance is a small example of the community we’ve created.

“If our infrastructure gets better, than we get better and can provide the best cricket experience possible, with the city’s most popular sport.”

Despite the pandemic, the club boasts record-breaking junior registrations and 150 players across its teams.

“Recently WJ Turner Reserve hosted a Victorian Metropolitan Junior Representative game, the first ever we can remember in Noble Park North.

“These games are usually awarded to the City Of Casey however these are the possibilities council have now created.”

The club’s community work includes raising $2000 for a family subjected to a home invasion, partnering with Blind Cricket Victoria and staging a free clinic for 50 girls at Dandenong High School.

It has also recently taken out Greater Dandenong awards for best club, best volunteer and sportsperson of the year.

The Turner Reserve works broke a 40-year drought without a major upgrade.

In April 2020, the club launched a blistering attack after Greater Dandenong Council scrapped a long-awaited masterplan for the reserve.

During council elections, the club letterboxed against the incumbent ward councillor Maria Sampey. It successfully backed club volunteer Lana Formoso as Noble Park North Ward’s new councillor.

But now the dust has settled. Silverton was keen to “appreciate what’s there and to be able to move forward”, Mr Jones said.

Cr Formoso said the “long overdue” upgrades were “momentous” for the club, reserve and municipality.

“It is very exciting for me to be here today as the councillor of this ward, a PE teacher and a mother of two boys who love to play all sports but in particular cricket.

“It couldn’t be a more fitting time as we are working towards the “Make Your Move” strategy and increasing female participation in sport.

“What the cricket club has done here to increase participation has been phenomenal.”