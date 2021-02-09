Pair escape suspicious Doveton fire

-

A man and a woman are being questioned after occupants fled from a suspicious house blaze in Doveton.

Police and FRV fire crews were called to the Betula Street home just after 12.45am on Tuesday 9 February.

“Both occupants self-evacuated and no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

Police are investigating the fire as well as an assault that occurred shortly beforehand.

A 45-year-old Doveton woman and a 44-year-old Doveton man are being questioned in custody by police.

All of the parties are believed to be known to each other, the spokesperson said.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.