Covid vaccine set for Dandenong

Aged care workers and residents in Dandenong, Dandenong North, Cranbourne, Cranbourne East and Junction Village will be among the first to receive Covid-19 vaccines.

More than 240 aged and disability care homes in 190 Australian towns and suburbs will be the first to get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from Monday 22 February.

Frontline healthcare workers and quarantine and border workers will also be among the first vaccinated at Pfizer hubs, Federal Health and Aged Care Minister Greg Hunt said.

The hubs including one at Monash Medical Centre, Clayton will be run by the states.

A Commonwealth-led “vaccination taskforce” would deliver the vaccinations to aged care and disability care homes.

Mr Hunt said a staged approach to the rollout ensured those who needed protection most were first.

“The vaccination program will save and protect lives. Both of our vaccines will prevent serious illness. That is our primary goal.”

The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, recently approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, will be rolled out from early March, Mr Hunt said.

The non-compulsory vaccines will be offered free of charge.

Details: health.gov.au/initiatives-and-programs/covid-19-vaccines