Yarraman trees saved

Greater Dandenong Council has struck a deal with a developer to save a reserve of 26 river red gum trees at Yarraman Village estate, Noble Park.

A recent VCAT decision that approved eight townhouses on the Hanna Street site led to the council negotiating with developer Village Building Company to buy the space for an undisclosed price.

Mayor Angela Long declared it was a “win for all” in “a situation that started as a contested position on a matter of strongly held views by different parties”.

“This is a win for the developer, the community and for Council.

“It is importantly also a win for the environment. It is a positive result that can be attributed to the hard work and commitment of all parties involved.”

Settlement on the agreed contract of sale is expected imminently, the council announced.

In October, VCAT granted a permit to fell the pocket of about 25 mature trees to make way for eight more townhouses in the 158-dwelling estate.

It led to a public outcry including from Yarraman Village residents.

They described the small reserve in the north-eastern corner as “the only trees in the village”, and a major selling-point that attracted them to the estate.

The treeland was the only public open space within the densely “cramped” village with streets too narrow for municipal garbage trucks, residents said.

The alternate public open space at the top of the adjoining Mile Creek’s banks was described as an “insult”.

Prior to the purchase, the council ruled out a Supreme Court appeal against the VCAT decision because there was “no legal basis” for a challenge.

Since 2015, the council says it has “consistently opposed” several quests by the developer to remove the trees.

“As a result of the recent VCAT decision to allow eight townhouses to be built on the land originally identified for open space, Council has been in discussions with the current owner to purchase this land and retain it as open space to protect the 26 River Redgums approved for removal,” Cr Long said.

“These discussions have been held in good faith by all parties and have been productive, with a contract now entered into for Council to purchase this land.”

Cr Long said this is a great outcome for the community and the environment.

“With more open space for people to enjoy and the significant River Redgums protected, this is an excellent result for the health and wellbeing of our community,” Cr Long said.

