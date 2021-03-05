Man arrested over Clow St hit-run

-

A man has been arrested following an alleged hit-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian in Clow Street, Dandenong.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives have arrested the 33-year-old man in Hallam about 11pm on Thursday 4 March.

Detectives also seized a SUV and a box trailer.

Police allege that a 24-year-old Dandenong man was struck between Thomas and Robinson streets about 2.15pm earlier that day.

He was taken in a life-threatening condition to The Alfred hospital with upper and lower body injuries.

The Hallam man was taken into custody for questioning.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au