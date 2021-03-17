Bashed unconscious and robbed

-

A man has been robbed after being bashed unconscious in a street assault in Noble Park.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say a fight broke out between the 32-year-old Dandenong man and an unknown male at the corner of Douglas and Frank streets just before midnight on Monday 15 March.

After the victim was struck and left unconscious, his wallet and phone were allegedly stolen.

The assailant fled before police arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious upper body injuries, police say.

The pair are believed to have met for the first time on the night of the assault.

Police released CCTV footage and stills of a man that they want to question.

The man was described as in his twenties, with dark hair and a moustache.

At the time he was wearing a bright orange beanie and a black jumper with a white logo on the front.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au