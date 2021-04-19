Resident ‘stable’ after kitchen fire

-

A person has been taken to hospital after their home caught fire in Altair Street, Springvale South.

Fire Rescue Victoria crews responded to a triple-0 call about 9.48pm on Sunday 18 April, an FRV spokesperson said.

They discovered a fire in the kitchen, which was declared under control by 9.56pm.

More than seven firefighters with breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.

The resident had no obvious injuries and was taken to hospital in a stable condition, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.