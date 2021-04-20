Car hits two clinics

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A driver is speaking to police after allegedly crashing a Bentley into a dental surgery and a pathology clinic at Springvale.

Emergency crews were called to the dental surgery at the corner of Balmoral and St John’s avenues about 12.30pm on Tuesday 20 April.

No one has been injured or trapped as a result of the crash, police say.

A witness said the driver reversed into the pathology clinic in the car park, and then drove forwards “in a panic” into the dental surgery.

Two people removed themselves from the car and were treated by Ambulance Victoria paramedics at the scene, an FRV spokesperson said.

About 20 FRV firefighters attended, as well as a crew from Greater Dandenong SES.

“Firefighters, including FRV’s specialist Urban Search and Rescue unit, remain on scene and are working to safely remove the vehicle and shore up the building,” the FRV spokesperson said.

“Local council has been notified and the buildings will be assessed by a building surveyor.”