’Out of control’ at 170km/h

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A driver sped through red lights and stop signs at up to an alleged 170km/h during a police pursuit in Cranbourne West, a court was told.

Reece Kington, 26, of Cranbourne, also pleaded guilty to charges over crashing his motorbike while lane splitting at high speed on the Monash Freeway as well as drug-driving and possession of meth in separate incidents.

Police told Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 26 May they saw Kington’s Falcon sedan run a red light going about 150km/h westbound on Thompsons Road, Cranbourne West, early on Friday 11 September, 2020.

Kington was “barely retaining control” of the car, reaching speeds of about 170km/h on Western Port Highway, Hall Road and Evans Road as police followed.

They began a pursuit with lights and sirens, with stop sticks deployed on Evans Road.

But Kington continued at “excessive” speed in residential areas, failing to obey stop and give-way signs, police told the court.

When he pulled over, he tried to run away from police on Lesdon Avenue, where he was arrested.

A large hunting knife and a hockey stick wrapped in gaffa tape with the word ‘PUNISHER’ was seized from the Falcon.

The car was towed away and impounded.

About 6.35am on Friday 7 June, 2019, an unlicensed Kington sped at 70-80km/h past slow moving city-bound traffic on Monash Freeway at Noble Park North – well exceeding the 30km/h limit for “filtering”.

That was until he struck the side of another motorcycle, causing it to tip over and slide across the road.

Kington then crashed “heavily” into the rear of a car.

Both vehicles were damaged, Kington’s bike significantly so, the court heard.

He was taken to hospital.

He later told police his act of “stupidity” was due to sleeping in and “stressing” about “running late for work”.

At the time, his licence was cancelled due to failing to complete a drug-behaviour change program.

Kington also pleaded guilty to a $460-plus shopping spree with a stolen credit card in Cranbourne on 27 March, 2020.

He loaded up on cigarettes as well as mobile phones from supermarkets, servos and a lotto outlet.

After his arrest, he said he couldn’t recall the transactions though admitting he’d been captured on CCTV at a servo and supermarket.

Defence lawyer Raj Bhattacharya told the court that Kington’s ice use had “taken over his life” at the time. He’d made “stupid decisions” and associated with the “wrong people”.

Kington had no prior convictions. He was locked up for 18 days in remand – his first time in custody – after the police pursuit.

After being released on CISP bail, Kington had engaged in drug counselling and not offended for eight months, Mr Bhattacharya said.

Magistrate Suzette Dootjes said a jail term was warranted, but a CCO was in range due to Kington’s youth, lack of priors and positive CISP bail report.

She ordered a CCO assessment for an order including unpaid work and drug treatment.

Kington will next appear for sentencing on 31 May.