Man stabbed at Springvale Central

A man has been hospitalized and another arrested after a stabbing at Springvale Central shopping centre.

Police say they were called to a reported “altercation” between two men at a business on Springvale Road about 12.45pm.

The alleged victim suffered non-life-threatening upper body injuries, police say.

He was taken to The Alfred hospital with upper-body injuries, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

Police say they are investigating whether the arrested man and the injured man are known to each other.

Any witnesses or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.