Wooranna Park suspensions

With an air of mystery, Wooranna Park’s recently-retired principal Ray Trotter and deputy principal Judith Whittle have been suspended from duty by the Victorian Institute of Training.

The pair were suspended on an interim basis for undisclosed reasons. This bars them from teaching or principal duties at any school.

Star Journal has been told there’s no suggestion of “criminal offending” against children by either Mr Trotter or Ms Whittle.

Interim suspensions are imposed if the VIT “reasonably believes that the person poses an unacceptable risk of harm to children, and the suspension of their registration is necessary to protect children,” a VIT spokesperson said.

“The VIT is responsible for ensuring only qualified and suitable persons are registered to teach in a Victorian school or early childhood service.”

The 80-year-old Mr Trotter had retired this year after more than 30 years as a reputedly forward-thinking principal of a reputedly cutting-edge school.

Its lofty reputation was built on a progressive STEM program and a student-centred learning model.

In 2007, Mr Trotter received a Monash University excellence in research award. A Deakin University flexible learning centre has been named after him.

Only last year, the school council re-appointed Mr Trotter for three further years, according to a parent.

However, a groundswell of parents and staff reportedly wanted the octogenarian to retire.

At the start of the year, Mr Trotter was replaced by acting principal Daniel Riley with no explanation or fanfare, a parent said.

“It was odd that there was no celebration, no send-off for him,” they said.

Parents, even those dissatisfied by the school leadership, expressed surprise at the interim suspensions.

A Department of Education spokesperson said registration suspensions were decided by the VIT.

“All teachers in Victorian government schools must be registered with the institute.”

After an investigation, the VIT will decide on further action regarding Mr Trotter and Ms Whittle.

This includes an agreement to suspend or cancel their registration or impose conditions on their registration.

Other options are an informal, formal or medical panel hearing, or referring information to another agency.

The vacant role of principal has yet to be advertised.