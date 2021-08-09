18-39yo jabs at Sandown

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

AstraZeneca vaccines are now open for 18-39-year-olds at Sandown Racecourse hub in a push to accelerate vaccination rates.

From 9 August, children aged 12-15 with specific medical conditions are also eligible for Pfizer.

The South East area has been among Victoria’s slowest for vaccine take ups, with 36.4 per cent jabbed with at least one dose as of 1 August.

It lagged well behind neighbouring parts of Melbourne such as Outer East (43.9 per cent), Inner South (49 per cent) and Inner East (47.7 per cent).

Premier Daniel Andrews said opening vaccines to younger cohorts was sparked by Victoria’s recent Covid outbreaks as well as advice from Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI).

The group advised that two doses of AstraZeneca reduces the risk of symptomatic infection by at least 67 per cent and the risk of hospitalization by 92 per cent.

“More than 1.7 million vaccine doses have been administered at Victorian vaccination centres and we want to see that number continue to climb – vaccination is our only way out of this pandemic.”

Keys Health Service in Keysborough is one of the first GP clinics to offer Pfizer – starting from 16 August. It’s already booked up for several weeks in advance, with plans to deliver about 80 doses a day.

The clinic had already been administering AstraZeneca for months.

Vaccine demand was “picking up” – with the clinic’s phones running hot at the start of the state’s lockdown No.6, clinic manager Riekie Jooste said.

The clinic was considering security guards in response to patients abusing staff. “During lockdowns, people’s mental health is not doing well.”

Ms Jooste said the inconsistent rules around vaccine eligibility may be stalling take-up rates.

Pfizer is currently the preferred vaccine for people aged 16 to 59 years, but AstraZeneca vaccine can also be provided, according to recent ATAGI advice.

AstraZeneca only is available for 60-plus.

Some patients had been waiting to become eligible for Pfizer, Ms Jooste said.

However others were preferring AstraZeneca due to word-of-mouth about Pfizer’s severe side effects, especially on second doses.

Only three AstraZeneca patients at Keys Health Centre had reported side-effects – none had died from the rarely-contracted but fatal thrombosis.

Professor Rhonda Stuart, director of Monash Health South East Public Health Unit, said there was “really high demand” at its hubs at Sandown and Cranbourne Turf Club.

More than 400,000 doses had been delivered in its catchment area.

“As more supply of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine becomes available, we’re able to make more and more appointments available for the Pfizer vaccine, and these slots are still going fast.”

In Victoria, the largest fully vaccinated age group are in their 40’s – about 400,000 – and have been largely eligible for Pfizer.

About half the numbers are fully vaccinated in their 50’s or 60’s.

Professor Stuart said this reflected the longer waits between first and second doses for AstraZeneca.

“Over the coming months, we should expect to see the rates of full vaccination and protection against Covid-19 even out across age groups.

“The most important thing is for anyone who is eligible to be vaccinated is to make a booking and to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

To book for vaccines, go to https://portal.cvms.vic.gov.au or call 1800 675 398.