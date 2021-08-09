Chip thief hits ‘skid’ row

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A drug-fueled man stealing chips has assaulted PSOs and later flung his soiled pants at officers in Dandenong police cells, a court heard.

Haydon Tannahill, 31, was arrested after stealing packets of chips and assaulting a kiosk worker at Dandenong railway station about 11.40am on 7 July.

He held the 57-year-old female worker’s arm as he reached inside the kiosk and grabbed the chips.

The attack caused her “significant emotional trauma”, a police summary tendered at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court stated.

According to the summary, the “violent, disrespectful and aggressive” Tannahill exerted himself so much during his arrest by four Protective Services Officers that he “defecated unintentionally”.

He tried to spit at one of the officers and kicked them in the torso, as well as verbally abusing and threatening the members.

In the police cells, Tannahill rubbed his faeces on the walls of the showers in the police cells, and threw his soiled pants toward custody officers.

The cells later required an “extensive bio-clean”, according to police.

In January, Tannahill was evicted from a Quest apartment in Dandenong due to straying into an adjoining room.

In rage, he yanked the reception’s sliding door off its lodgings.

He was arrested after refusing to leave. He was charged with causing $600 damage to the door

Tannahill told the court on 21 July he was very sorry to “the community” for his actions.

Magistrate Julie O’Donnell told Tannahill he should apologise to police and custody officers in Dandenong police cells for his “extraordinary” behaviour.

“That behaviour is not something they should have to deal with.”

Ms O’Donnell noted that mixing drugs appeared to underlie his offending.

Tannahill had a “lengthy history” of drug abuse but no criminal history as an adult, she said.

He was placed on a 12-month supervised CCO including 100 hours of treatment and unpaid work.

He’d served 13 days in pre-sentence custody.