New bus route for suburbs

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A new bus route will run every 30 minutes at weekday peak times between Keysborough South and Noble Park station, the State Government has announced.

The route 816 service will link schools and shops, including new bus stops near Sirius College and Mount Hira College in Keysborough.

It will run seven days a week, with 60 minutes between buses at weekday off-peak times and weekends.

The service will be coordinated with trains at Noble Park station at peak times.

The route 813 between Dandenong and Waverley Gardens shopping centre is also set to be upgraded.

It will be consolidated with the Dandenong-Noble Park route 815 – which will be removed.

Route 813 will include more frequent buses and an extended timetable every day of the week, the Government stated.

It will be coordinated with peak train services at Dandenong station.

Keysborough MP Martin Pakula, who pledged the new bus route at the 2018 state election, said new and improved buses made it a “viable transport option” for the growing South East.

“We have made changes to these services to give locals more choice about when they travel and better connections to ongoing transport options.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said there would be improved transport options to get to “popular destinations” Parkmore and Waverley Gardens shopping centres.

“The 813 service will also align better with train services at Dandenong Station, helping residents get to and from work and school.”

The new timetable will be unveiled on 29 October, with the new bus services starting on 28 November.