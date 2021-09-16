Man injured in freeway pile-up

-

A man has been injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving a car and truck on Monash Freeway in Doveton.

A car and a truck were believed to have collided in the freeway’s outbound lanes about 7.33am on Thursday 16 September.

Emergency crews reported that several vehicles were involved, including a vehicle roll-over.

The man, in his 20’s, was taken to Dandenong Hospital with minor injuries, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

Several outbound lanes on the Monash Freeway were closed after the crash.

The Department of Transport advised drivers to exit at Stud Road and detour on Princes Highway to avoid queues.