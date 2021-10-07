Covid-19 – vax rates lag in Dandenong, Doveton

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Large pockets of the Dandenong and Doveton postcodes are unvaccinated against Covid, new official statistics show.

The South East has been labelled an “area of concern” due to low vax rates and rising infections.

As of 6 October, there were 770 active cases (up 51 in 24 hours) in Casey and 425 (up 58) in Greater Dandenong.

In data from the Department of Health, the Dandenong 3175 postcode had just 55-60 per cent of eligible residents with at least a single dose as of 29 September.

At the same time, only 25-30 per cent were fully vaxxed.

The postcode includes nearly 49,000 eligible residents in suburbs Dandenong, Dandenong North, Dandenong South and Bangholme.

It comprises more than a third of the 138,053 eligible residents in City of Greater Dandenong.

As of 6 October, there were a steeply rising 204 active cases in the Dandenong postcode, including 38 new cases.

Similarly low vax rates (55-60 per cent single dose, 25-30 per cent single dose) were recorded in the 3177 postcode covering Doveton and Eumemmerring.

The statistics explain health authorities’ efforts to boost vax rates in recent weeks, including a walk-up clinic in Palm Plaza in Dandenong and pop-up clinics at Dandenong High School, Doveton and Hallam.

Both postcodes lagged well behind the vax rates in Greater Dandenong’s council area of 72.4 per cent single dose and 36.3 per cent double dose at 27 September. A week later, vax rates rose to 78.7 per cent and 40.7 per cent.

On 27 September, Casey’s rates were 77.2 per cent single dose and 41.3 per cent fully vaxxed. It has since topped 83 per cent and 46 per cent.

According to state data, Noble Park, Noble Park North and Hallam postcodes were also trailing the 27 September council area figure, with 60-65 per cent single doses and 30-35 per cent double doses.

Keysborough and Endeavour Hills recorded 65-70 per cent single doses and 35-40 per cent fully vaccinated, and Springvale 70-75 per cent and 30-35 per cent.

In front was the 3172 postcode including Dingley Village and Springvale South (75-80 per cent and 40-45 per cent).

A Moderna vaccine blitz is underway at Sandown Racecourse and Palm Plaza until Sunday 10 October. Appointments aren’t necessary.

In a statement, Monash Health stated Moderna offered “high protection” to new Covid-19 variants, including Delta.

“The Moderna vaccine is safe in pregnancy and in children from 12 years of age.

“The Moderna vaccine has been successfully rolled out in many countries across the world including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, and Singapore.”

Monash Health chief executive Andrew Stripp said there was “no time to hesitate”.

“Covid-19 cases are increasing across Melbourne’s South East.

“Get vaccinated now to protect yourself, your family and the community.”

Mr Stripp said Moderna was “safe and highly effective in protecting people against Covid-19”.

“The sooner we get vaccinated, the sooner we return to the life we all know and cherish.”

Vaccine appointments can also be made at Sandown Racecourse and participating GP clinics and pharmacists.

Bookings: http://portal.cvms.vic.gov.au/ or FindAPharmacy.Com.Au or https://www.health.gov.au/health-topics/immunisation/about-immunisation/where-can-i-get-immunised