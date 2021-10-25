Impounds on Princes Hwy

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Two utes were impounded during an reported outbreak of hooning at Princes Highway Springvale.

Police seized a Holden ute allegedly speeding at 167 km/h in the 80km/h zone about 12.35am on Friday 22 October.

Its driver, a 22-year-old man from Hughesdale, allegedly told police he was out celebrating his freedom.

The following midnight, a ute driver allegedly spun tyres and lost traction in heavy traffic near Springvale Junction.

The learner driver had owned the ute for just two weeks, police say.

He was issued a defect notice for four unroadworthy tyres.

Both utes were impounded for 30 days, and both drivers expected to front a magistrates’ court.

Meanwhile a neighbouring resident reported constant loud revving and cheering during a mass hoon event along Princes Highway Springvale between 10.30pm 22 October until 5.30am the following day.

“I can’t sleep. It’s like a big echo chamber. There’s loud revving, the backfiring cracks for 10 seconds

“All night they were going up and down the highway up to the (Sandown) bridge.

“Something’s got to happen. It’s got to cease.”

Police have been targeting hoon drivers in the South East as part of operations Achilles and Sumatra.

Under new Greater Dandenong bylaws, police also have powers to fine spectators at hoon events.