$20m pool splash

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Labor will plunge $20 million into aquatic centre upgrades in Dandenong and Noble Park, if it wins the next federal election.

Opposition infrastructure spokesperson Catherine King with Bruce MP Julian Hill and Hotham MP Clare O’Neil announced the funding splash on 18 November.

It would help fund the $82.3 million new Dandenong Oasis – also known as Dandenong Wellbeing Centre (DWC) – as well as cover stage 2A of the Noble Park Aquatic Centre.

Greater Dandenong Council is seeking $20 million state funds and $20 million federal funds for the new Oasis.

Draft design plans have been released of the two-storey centre, to be built at the adjoining JC Mills Reserve on Cleeland Street.

It will combine allied-health services, a café, a creche and recreation such as a 50-metre indoor pool and an abundance of warm water pools for therapy and rehab.

The NPAC revamp includes a dedicated learn-to-swim pool, shelter and fixed gym equipment.

“These investments are about bringing world-class, modern facilities into the heart of Melbourne’s south-east,” Ms King said.

“It will mean locals can access the essential community facilities they need in their own neighbourhood, without having to battle traffic or put up with ageing and substandard facilities.”

Mr Hill said the DWC deserved support, given it was backed by the community and a “strong business case”.

At the 2019 federal election, Dandenong got “not one dollar” from the Liberal Government. At the same time, it pork-barrelled “dodgy” projects as part of the “sports rorts” scandal, he said.

Mr Hill challenged the Morrison Government to “do the right thing, take the politics out of it and back the project”.

“It should be supported by everyone.”

Mayor Jim Memeti said the project was “more than just a pool”.

“This is a community that is a low socio-economic area. And we want to make sure we deliver a state-of-the-art facility.

“That’s what they’ve been asking for.”

The council has cited the DWC as its No.1 priority, backed by overwhelming community feedback.

It is seen as vital in what is the most multicultural council area in Australia, most disadvantaged in metro Melbourne and most inactive in Victoria with a high prevalence of obesity, diabetes, mental illness and disabilities.

According to the council’s business case, the DWC is expected to boost Oasis’s attendance by 84 per cent. It would also overturn Oasis’s current $1 million-plus annual operating losses.

The minimum 5 Star Green Star facility is expected to create $8.9 million in annual community health benefits.