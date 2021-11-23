Electric-bus jobs boost

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong bus-body builder Volgren will create 50 jobs in helping supply fleets of electric and hybrid buses on Melbourne’s roads.

It follows operator Kinetic being awarded Melbourne’s franchise public-transport bus fleet by the State Government.

The existing 537-strong fleet will soon comprise five Volgren battery electric buses (BEBs) by June next year and 36 by mid-2025.

More than 100 Volgren-bodied hybrid buses will also be built.

Volgren, which has been based in the South East for four decades, will invest in boosting apprenticeships and traineeships at Dandenong during the contract, chief executive Thiago Deiro said.

“Every manufacturer strives to plan and structure their business based on long-term demand.

“The Metropolitan Bus Franchise helps us to do exactly that.

“Our expectation is that our direct labour resources will increase by 45 to 50 percent, or by around 50 direct new jobs.

“Volgren keeps investing in jobs and in the local supply chain because we want local manufacturing to succeed but we know government backing is essential for that to continue.”

During a two-decade partnership, Volgren has contributed more than 30 buses to Kinetic’s SkyBus and Surfside fleets.

Mr Deiro said Volgren was well placed to deliver high volumes of “tried and tested” BEBs.

“All (Volgren) factories are geared-up to start building BEBs at the scale required to meet the needs Australia’s shift to zero-emission technology.”

Australian manufacturing was offering the “highest quality levels I’ve seen in the bus industry”, he said.

Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll said the franchise would accelerate the State’s plans for all new public transport buses to be zero emissions from 2025.

“We are jump starting our push for a zero-emissions bus fleet in Victoria to benefit the environment and help build our engineering, design and manufacturing expertise in these emerging technologies.”