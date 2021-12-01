Heat shuts Covid clinic

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Covid vaccine pop-up clinic in Dandenong has temporarily closed due to hot weather.

With the outdoor temperature topping 30°C, the marquee clinic in Palm Plaza was closed from mid Tuesday afternoon (30 November).

The drive-through Covid testing clinic in Carroll Lane, Dandenong, which also operates under a marquee, was also closed.

Monash Health stated vaccinations were still being delivered at Sandown Racecourse. No booking was required.

Alternative Covid testing sites are found at: coronavirus.vic.gov.au/where-get-tested-covid-19

As of 29 November, Greater Dandenong’s double-vax rate reached 89.5 per cent. The single-vaxxed rate is 93.4 per cent.

There were 485 active cases and 26 new daily cases.

More than half of the active and new daily cases are in the Dandenong postcode (250 active cases, 17 new daily cases).

It is among the region’s most vax hesitant postcodes, with less than 85 per cent fully vaxxed as of last week.

In other Covid news, Dandenong North Primary School has temporarily closed on 30 November, with an active cluster of 16.