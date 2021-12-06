Waves of generosity for Tommy’s Day

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The community is right behind you, Tommy Hood.

For the past two months, the 10-year-old wakeboarder, snowboarder and all-round sports star has been grounded by a gruelling procession of hospital, surgeries and chemo.

At first GPs thought it was asthma.

Until shockingly, doctors found a massive tumour in his chest. He was diagnosed with a cancer, T-cell lymphoma.

Since then, supporters have rallied into action.

One of them is one of Tommy’s favourite spots – the Melbourne Cable Park, which is set to stage an action-packed fundraiser on 11 December.

The Bangholme-based cable park calls it ‘Tommy’s Day’ – an extravaganza of live music, an outdoor movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off as well as aqua park, wakeboarding and high ropes activities.

All proceeds from food and ticket sales will go to Tommy as he faces a long road of treatment.

On 29 November, the cable park was Tommy’s first stop after three weeks at Monash Medical Centre.

Dosed up with antibiotics, he fell on his first ride back on the water.

After that, he amazingly held on for four laps.

“The medicine is taking its toll. He’s doing it really tough, the poor little boy,” his mother Le-Anne Hood said.

She’s made a point of nurturing Tommy’s love of the outdoors. Their camping trips, snowfield adventures have been a staple.

During last summer holidays, the cable park was his home away from home.

“He spent summer on a kneeboard going round and round, singing to himself and splashing people,” Ms Hood said.

When he stacked the wakeboard, one of the cable park’s staff Ben picked him up “like in The Lion King”. Soon he revelled in taking jumps and carving across the lake for hours on end.

Tommy’s Day has arrived at a time of great need.

Despite the immense efforts of Ms Hood’s friends like Kathryn Quinton, Fiona King, Jane Martin, Mel Robertson, Sarrah Esadon, Jane Lyon, Amelia Clarke and Bron Hunt.

They’ve been delivering food, coffee, driving, washing, mowing, banking as well as doses of spirit-raising laughter.

In the past two months, they’ve risen more than $17,000 on Go Fund Me to cover the rent and mounting bills so single mum Ms Hood could put work on hold to be by her son’s side.

When Tommy goes to hospital, she packs her bag and doona and bunks in with him.

But the funds are dwindling fast on expenses such as sterilising their home.

All the while she is facing eviction and her broken-down car needs replacing.

Ms Hood is hoping to acquire a 4WD. It would be perfect for her and Tommy’s next bold adventure in the wilderness.

But most of all, financial stability for the uncertain road ahead.

Melbourne Cable Park owner Ian Clark said he was “more than happy” to donate his venue and all proceeds of Tommy’s Day to the family.

“Tommy loves life who likes to jump on his bike and to catch up with his mates. It was good to see him here the other day loving life again.

“We’re coming off Struggle Street (during lockdown) but compared to what they’re going through, we’re fine.

“So bring along your friends and family – this is where everyone can step in and do a little bit to support a family in need.”

Tommy’s Day is at Melbourne Cable Park, Riverend Road, Bangholme on Saturday 11 December, 10am-6pm. Details: bit.ly/tommysday

To donate, go to the Go Fund Me page www.gofundme.com/f/tommy-hoods-fight