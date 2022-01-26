Amanda Meehan named citizen of the year

Surrogate and advocate Amanda Meehan has been named as Greater Dandenong’s Citizen of the Year.

Four living treasures Be Ha, Natalie Irvine, Patricia Ockwell and Joe Rechichi were also named at an Australia Day awards ceremony at Springvale Town Hall.

Ms Meehan was recognised for her help for children and families via Surrogacy Australia, as well as volunteering at Darren Reserve Kindergarten and Keysborough Cricket Club.

Alice Ho was crowned as Young Leader of the Year.

Locally and nationally, Ms Ho’s voluntary leadership, support and advocacy particularly focused on young people’s health and wellbeing.

Between her work and studies, she also delivered food and goods to people in need during Covid.

Volunteer of the Year was Korb Sao from SK Media who has provided important health information to the Cambodian diaspora.

The well-respected community leader has also volunteered for many local charities.

South East Community Links was awarded Community Group of the Year.

For more than 50 years, SECL had provided support for new arrivals and those in need. Its services include emergency relief, settlement services, financial counselling and support for families subjected to domestic violence.

Greater Dandenong Environmental Group’s long-serving president Ian Kitchen received the Sustainability Award.

Joint winners of Sportsperson of the Year were 14-year-old junior footballer Chantel Brown and Dandenong Park Parkrun founder Knowles Tivendale.

Corporate Citizen of the Year was James Sturgess, who has advocated for Dandenong’s residents and businesses for more than 20 years.

Byron of Byron’s Convenience Store received a special commendation in the same category.

As one of Greater Dandenong’s new living treasures, Be Ha was recognised for her long-standing, tireless work for supporting the Vietnamese community.

She has promoted rights of refugees, women, youth and CALD communities, and fostered community harmony.

Living Treasure Natalie Irvine has supported more than 25 clients with a life-limiting illness as a companion volunteer at Palliative Care South East.

As part of PCSE’s bereavement program, she helps with memorial services and supports those in need.

Wurundjeri elder Aunty Pat Ockwell was recognised as a Living Treasure for her long community work in hostels, housing and the justice system.

In her 80’s, she continues to work towards fairness, integrity and reconciliation.

Springvale Benevolent Society president Joe Rechichi has long dedicated himself to help struggling families to not go without a meal.

He is also a long-serving public officer for Springvale Italian Senior Citizens Club.