Sewerage released in flash-floods

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Sewerage in Greater Dandenong was released into waterways due to the system being overloaded by heavy storms on 28 February.

During a deluge of up to 48 millimetres – much of which fell in minutes – there was flash-flooding across the council area and greater Melbourne.

Stormwater drains became overloaded, leading to “controlled spills” that flooded into the sewerage system, South East Water service delivery manager Simon Willis said.

During that night, sensors detected that several of “sewer overflow storage assets” were at capacity, he said.

“Our aim is always to protect the environment and the community, however not releasing the water via our Emergency Relief Structures in these conditions would’ve risked the sewerage system ‘backing up’ and potentially spilling into people’s homes.”

Mr Willis said the sewers were designed to withstand “low intensity” wet weather and cater for a “growing population”.

“Extreme rainfall events can overload the stormwater drainage system, causing sewers to overflow with diluted sewer flows which can impact creeks, rivers and bays.

“We greatly appreciate the cooperation of the local community and apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

The stormwater drains are managed by local councils or Melbourne Water, Mr Willis said.

Environment Protection Authority Victoria reported poor water quality conditions on Port Phillip’s eastern beaches on 28 and 29 January – due to storm run-off.

On 8 February, water at 36 Port Phillip beaches was reportedly ‘good’.