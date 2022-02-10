AFL greats come to Cranbourne for good cause

By Marcus Uhe

Fairhaven Homes is donating fully built, fully furnished four-bedroom home in Cranbourne to be auctioned-off in March to raise money for Maddie Riewoldt’s Vision.

Maddie Riewoldt’s Vision (MRV) is a charity organisation formed by the Riewoldt family, endeavouring to find a cure for Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes (BMFS) through medical research.

MRV is named after former St Kilda Football Club captain Nick Riewoldt’s sister, Maddie, who passed-away due to complications of a BMFS called Aplastic Anaemia in February 2015, aged 26, after a five-year battle with the condition.

Nick and his cousin, three-time premiership winning Tiger, Jack Riewoldt, were in Cranbourne on Wednesday 9 February to promote the upcoming auction, to be held on Saturday 26 March at 29 Snead Boulevard.

General Manager of Business Services at Fairhaven Homes, Mark Collins, said Fairhaven Homes is thrilled to be assisting MRV.

“Fairhaven Homes is proud to be partnering with Maddie Riewoldt’s Vision again,” Mr Collins said. “The auction in 2019 was a great success.

“We are looking forward to this year’s auction and generating maximum proceeds for a great cause.”

In July 2019, Fairhaven Homes auctioned a four-bedroom home in Point Cook that was sold for $736,000, with proceeds going towards the foundation.

The goal is to exceed that mark with this auction.

Chief Executive of MRV, Elaine Montegriffo, thanked everyone involved.

“So many people have generously contributed their time, their services and their energy to come together and build this fabulous home!” Ms Montegriffo said. “We are incredibly grateful to Fairhaven Homes and to Balcon who have generously donated the land, so that we can raise vital funds to discover cures for Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes.

“Quite simply, the more money we can raise on the day, the sooner we’ll be able to realise Maddie Riewoldt’s Vision – so that Australians diagnosed with Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes get to live long, happy, healthy lives.

“Someone’s dream home could save lives.”

The two-storey, 34.5 square-metre home features three bathrooms, including an ensuite and a walk-in robe for the upstairs master bedroom, and a double-car garage.

For more information on MRV head to www.mrv.org.au/, or for more on the property, go to fairhavenhomes.com.au/display-homes/mayfield-334/