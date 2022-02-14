Timber pile sparks large fire

A large timber-pile fire spread to two buildings, including a nearby factory in Dandenong South on Friday 11 February.

Multiple triple 0 phone calls reported flames from the factory in Nissan Drive just after 1.30pm.

“Four FRV crews arrived on scene to find a large amount of timber on fire, threatening to spread to two nearby factories,” a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said.

“FRV and CFA firefighters worked to contain the fire to the wood pile.

“The incident was brought under control within one hour and 30 minutes.”

Fire fighters remained to ensure the scene was safe and for the removal of the affected wood, the spokesperson said.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said it was believed the fire started in a pile of timber in the rear yard of a factory on Zenith Road.

“Minor damage was caused to the structure at the address, and to an adjacent factory on Nissan Drive,” the spokesperson said.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

Ambulance Victoria also attended. There were no injuries.

A smoke warning was issued to nearby communities by Emergency Victoria.