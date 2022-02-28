Heavy Covid toll in South East

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Health authorities are calling for a booster-shot boost as more than 100 people in the South East died during Covid’s Omicron-variant wave, according to official data.

The Department of Health reported that between 8 December 2021 and 21 February 2022, 56 Casey residents, 37 Greater Dandenong residents and eight in Cardinia Shire died with Covid.

The South East and the city’s North West suffered the most Covid-related deaths in greater Melbourne in that period.

There were also high fatalities in surrounding council areas such as Monash (48), Kingston (32) and Whitehorse (32).

In Melbourne’s North West, Brimbank (65 deaths), Whittlesea (47), Moreland (47) and Hume (35) suffered the highest tolls.

More than 87 per cent of Victorians who died with Covid in the reporting period were aged 70 and over.

The Omicron wave had hit Casey and Greater Dandenong hard – particularly in January.

In Casey, there were nearly 20,000 new Covid cases reported between 3-23 January. In the same period, there were 9500 new cases in Greater Dandenong.

In the past week, Casey still recorded the most new Covid cases in the state – recording 2500.

In the same time, 650 Greater Dandenong residents contracted Covid.

A Department of Health spokesperson said a third vaccine dose significantly reduced a person’s chances of going to hospital, ICU or dying from Covid-19.

In the reporting period, 33 per cent of people who died were unvaccinated. About 8 per cent had received their third vaccine dose.

“The best thing Victorians can do to protect themselves from Covid-19 is to get their third dose as soon as they’re eligible.”

Many of the region’s postcodes lag behind the state average for third doses, particularly Dandenong, Doveton and Hampton Park.

The State Government has announced vaccination buses will visit multicultural centres, temples, sports events and festivals in a bid to boost third dose rates.

Mobile and pop-up clinics were announced for a football game in Casey Fields on 26 February, as well as Dandenong Basketball Stadium, Dandenong Plaza and Springvale Rise Primary School.

“Whether it’s in the comfort of your own home, at half-time during the game, or a temple, church or mosque – we are taking vaccines to wherever is most convenient for you and your community,” Health Minister Martin Foley said.

Everyone 12 years and above is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Second doses of Pfizer are available three weeks after the first dose.

Third dose booster shots are available for 16 years and older – three months after the second dose.

Vaccines are available at participating GPs and pharmacies, as well as hubs such as Sandown Racecourse and Cranbourne Racecourse.