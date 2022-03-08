Homecycle opportunity for Greater Dandenong residents

Greater Dandenong City Council’s homecycle program will take place from Tuesday 8 March Until Saturday 19 March.

Homecycle is a free, one-off collection to assist residents looking to recycle or donate smaller items not normally included in yellow kerbside recycling bins.

Items accepted include: textiles, household items, sporting equipment, small electrical items and printer cartridges – empty or full.

Pre-loved smaller items are given a new life with Greater Dandenong City Council’s free and convenient Homecycle program, taking place between 8-19 March.

Homecycle is a one-off collection to help residents to recycle or donate their smaller items that are not normally included in their regular yellow kerbside recycling bin.

Residents are asked to group their items into the aforementioned categories and to place items into a separate bag for each category. The bags are then to be placed into the yellow lid recycling bin the night after their recycling bin has been emptied.

The plastic bags are used to keep the items clean and will then be recycled.

Yellow lid recycling bins are to be put out on the nature strip for collection.

Items will either be donated to charity or recycled to create other products.

Council is committed to working with residents to be more sustainable.

Last year, residents saved over 70,000kgs of material from landfill via a range of reuse and recycling council events and community programs.

For more information visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/homecycle.