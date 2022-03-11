Escape roars back to life

By Marcus Uhe

Legally Blonde The Musical is coming to the Drum Theatre in September, thanks to the Escape Theatre Company in Hallam.

The group got back into the fun and frivolity of live theatre in February with their production of The Wedding Singer after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

President of the company, Amy Planner, said there was a whirlwind of emotions at the conclusion of the show.

“It was quite an emotional moment when it all came together and the curtains closed,” Ms Planner said.

“Everyone was relieved and pumped-up at the same time.

“It was quite an intense moment.”

The Hallam Theatre Company begun in 2007 as an outlet for recent school graduates and those not involved in regular theatre programs to express themselves and gain valuable learning hours in the field.

As well as providing a space for performers, Escape offers volunteer experience in all kinds of behind-the-scenes and production roles, such as lighting, scripting, costume planning and choreography.

No prior work experience is necessary for those interested in joining, according to Ms Planner.

“It’s not an easy field to get career experience in.

“We try to offer a space between school drama and the semi-professional area and try to be as inclusive as we can, because not everyone has that outlet.

“There’s lots of singing and acting classes, but there’s nowhere to learn how to be backstage.

“If we can give people credit, it’s helpful when they try to step into professional realm.”

The company wasn’t immune from the complications caused by Covid-19.

In 2020 they had to cancel their scheduled production of The Great Gatsby, but it didn’t keep them down for long, as in true theatre style, the show had to go on.

“Throughout Covid-19 we did online rehearsals and Zoom calls to keep everyone connected.

“We had to livestream rehearsals to people who were in isolation and make heaps of notes.”

Run by volunteers and lacking consistent funding, the Escapees often rely on community centres and inexpensive venues across Dandenong, Berwick and Cranbourne to hold rehearsals and gather as a group.

Having recently established a relationship with the Drum Theatre and the City of Greater Dandenong, the company is excited at the prospect of holding even bigger shows going forward.

Information regarding the audition process for Legally Blonde is available on the Escape Theatre Company’s website.

For more information head to escapeestc.com/