Sandown rezoning at start gates

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Sandown Racecourse’s planned redevelopment into a 16,000-resident estate has been publicly released.

The site owner Melbourne Racing Club’s plan for 7000 dwellings on the iconic 112-hectare sporting precinct has been published on the City of Greater Dandenong 28 March meeting agenda.

Dubbed the Sandown Racecourse Urban Renewal Project, it would allow buildings up to 12 storeys in its ‘town centre’ and up to six storeys in other parts.

It would include a mix of apartment towers, townhouses, offices, dining and retail.

According to the council report, the estate would require widening of Corrigan Road and an upgrade of Corrigan Road/Princes Highway intersections to cater for the extra traffic.

The developer would also have to maintain the site’s Mile Creek flood corridor.

The project promises:

• At least 14 per cent public open space including 7 hectares of reserves and sports fields

• A “revitalised” Mile Creek recreation corridor of parks, trails, fitness stations, playgrounds and sports courts.

• As a ’20-minute neighbourhood’, it would include a kindergarten, day care, primary school, maternity and child health services, a community meeting space and an indoor sports centre.

• A landmark hospitality and entertainment venue near Princes Highway.

• 375 dwellings (5 per cent of housing stock) for ‘affordable housing’.

• An active transport ‘recreation loop’ path that will “echo” the current horseracing track.

• A town centre between the retained heritage-listed grandstand and Sandown Park railway station.

• A $46.7 million development infrastructure levy and $1.7 million community infrastructure levy.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said he was concerned about the “high density, the amount of houses and the amount of residents” at the site.

“But I have an open mind. I’ll be willing to work with the project team but also will be listening to the community.

“I’m really looking for the community feedback, from the people who use those streets.”

Cr Memeti was pleased the project would be divided into four stages over about 15-20 years – with separate permits required for each stage.

On 28 March, councillors will vote on kickstarting the planning process to consider rezoning the racecourse to a Comprehensive Development Zone.

If agreed, they would request Planning Minister Richard Wynne to exhibit the proposed rezoning and allow for public submissions.

“It should be noted that seeking (ministerial) authorisation does not imply Council support for or against the proposal but enables the formal amendment process to commence,” the report stated.

After public submissions, the council will decide whether to proceed with the Planning Scheme Amendment C229.

Melbourne Racing Club has liaised with council officers since late 2017 on the proposed development plans.

A spokesperson said the MRC and Racing Victoria would consult with industry participants, MRC members, the local community and other stakeholders.

The stopping of horse-racing at Sandown would require agreement from RV and MRC members, he said.

“Regardless of the application for the full rezoning of the land, other options may be considered in the future should it be determined to be in the best interests of the MRC Members and the Victorian racing industry.”

MRC was continuing to work on its masterplan including a development of a second track and lights at Caulfield race track, the spokesperson said.

At Sandown, horse-racing and Supercars racing would remain “as is for the foreseeable future”.

“No decision on Sandown’s future will be made until after an extensive consultation process has been undertaken.

“Any future decision that may be undertaken by MRC and (Racing Victoria) in relation to Sandown will be done in the best interests of the broader racing industry, MRC members and the local community.

“A formal consultation process on the broader racing industry infrastructure footprint will be launched by Racing Victoria very shortly.”

MRC expected the outcome of its application would not be known for more than 12 months, the spokesperson said.

The agenda papers with the Sandown plan is at https://www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/_flysystem/filerepo/A8609427