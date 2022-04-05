Fatal collision in Dandenong

Police are at the scene of a fatal collision at the intersection of Princes Highway and Heatherton Road in Dandenong on Tuesday 5 April.

It’s understood the man was driving along Princes Highway when his vehicle collided with another vehicle, then crashed into a tree around 11.15am.

The 81-year-old Dandenong man died at the scene.

Nobody else was injured.

Traffic on the Princes Highway inbound is down to one lane so please be mindful of the changed road conditions and expect delays as emergency services work to clear the scene.

A report will be prepared by police for the coroner.

Police thank you for your patience and take care.