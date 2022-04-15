Hydrogen buses built in Dandenong

A Dandenong manufacturer is set to build Australia’s first hydrogen fuel cell electric bus.

Volgren will build two prototype vehicles for demonstration and on-road testing from mid-2023.

Negotiations with a suitable chassis manufacturer are underway, the company stated.

Volgren CEO Thiago Deiro said the project was an exciting opportunity to design a hydrogen bus for local conditions and work towards continuous production of hydrogen vehicles.

“Volgren has always been at the vanguard of adopting new technologies.

“We’ve proven that with the development of our Battery Electric Buses and now we have the opportunity to do the same with our first hydrogen prototype.”

The Optimus-bodied, hydrogen prototype will reduce emissions by an estimated 30 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year compared to a diesel bus.

A key part of the project was ensuring safety measures for flammable gases, the high voltage system and the battery storage system, Mr Deiro said.

“Volgren is committed to contributing to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the transportation system and believe both electric and hydrogen buses have a place in a zero-carbon world.”

By developing a local manufacturing “capability”, there was less dependency on imported hydrogen buses, Mr Deiro said.

A local supply chain and training to service and maintain hydrogen technology would also be created.

“It also means operators and governments can be confident that their vehicle will be on the road for 15 years or more.”

The project is being supported by a grant from the State Government’s Renewable Hydrogen Commercialisation Pathways Fund.

It is expected to give insights on the performance and commercialisation of hydrogen buses in Victoria.

“This valuable investment from the Victorian Government prioritises renewable transport options and supports Victorian jobs,” Mr Deiro said.

“It also contributes to the Victorian Government’s clean energy transition and will help support Victoria’s long-term target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”